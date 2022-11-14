Australian Open 2022 Badminton: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast & live streaming info

Indian shuttlers will be in action in the Australian Open 2022 badminton tournament, which is scheduled to be held from Tuesday (November 15) to Sunday (November 20) at the State Sports Centre in Sydney, Australia.

The Australian Open, also known as Australian Super Series 300, has been held since 1975 and is the final tournament in the 2022 BWF World Tour before next month's World Tour finals.

The Australian Open 2022 will start with the first round and qualification matches on November 15 and November 16, followed by second round, quarterfinals and semifinal with the tournament wrapping up on Sunday (November 20) via the finals.

A total of 80 singles players and 104 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 12 singles players and 4 doubles pairs from India will be competing at the tournament.

Saina Nehwal, Tanya Hemanth, Malvika Bansod, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and Mithun Manjunath will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the Australian Open 2022.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun, Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker and Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda will be among the Indian doubles pairs in action this week.

The event will also see former world champions Loh Kean Yew and An Se-young alongside other top shuttlers like Lee Zii Jia, Nozomi Okuhara and Busanan Ongbamrungphan in action.

Here is all you need to know about Australian Open 2022 badminton from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information: