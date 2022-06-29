Badminton: Age fraud scandal hits sub-junior under-13 ranking tournament

Bengaluru, June 29: India is not new to age fraud scandals in the sporting world. Over the years, it has become a growing concern and recently the All India Sub Junior Under-13 ranking badminton tournament was hit with the age old controversy.

The scandal once again came to the forefront at the junior badminton even held in Hyderabad from June 19 to 25. As per several reports, it has been revealed that almost fifty percent of the total participants at the sub-junior tournament were over age.

Indian badminton has been touching great heights and the age fraud scandal hit the badminton fraternity hard. As per reports the matter has reached the top officials of the BAI.