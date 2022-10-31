BAI announces cash rewards for Sankar Muthusamy, Satwik and Chirag Shetty

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Badminton Association of India, in continuation with its endeavour to reward the top performers, announced a cash reward of INR 5 lakh each for both Sankar Muthusamy and the men's doubles pair of Satwik Reddy and Chirag Shetty for their commendable performances at the BWF World Junior Championships and French Open 750 World Tour event respectively.

"This is a great moment of pride for all of us to see both our junior as well as senior shuttlers ensuring podium finishes defeating top class players and becoming the flag bearers of pride and glory," said BAI president Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma while announcing the prize money.

The doubles duo of Satwik and Chirag continued their fine form to defeat Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao & Yang Po Han to clinch the French Open title and become the first Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Super 750 tournament. They had also defeated the World Number 1 pair of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the quarter-final.

The pair will get five lakh for winning the historic gold in Paris.

While former Junior World number 1 Sankar Muthusamy impressed everyone with his gutsy play throughout the World Junior Championships before going down in the summit clash against Chinese Taipei's Kuo kuan Lin.

Advertisement