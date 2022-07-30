Birmingham 2022: Pakistan badminton players make it to Commonwealth Games defying all odds

Bengaluru, July 30: Despite the Pakistan Sports Board dropping badminton from its Commonwealth Games contingent earlier this month due to lack of funds ,a four-member contingent made it to Birmingham 2022 defying all odds.

The shuttlers including Olympian Mahoor Shahzad had lost hopes before they found a last minute sponsor in the country's Olympic body.

With government support also non-existent and private players only backing cricket, Shahzad said it is tough to be a sportsperson in her country even though there has been an increase in awareness around the racket sport over the last couple of years.

The 26-year-old from Karachi, who became the first Pakistan badminton player to feature in the Olympics last year, is primarily a singles specialist but she had to play doubles too in a one-sided affair against a formidable India on Friday (July 29) due to the small team size.

It is worth mentioning that the standard squad size for Commonwealth Games is eight.

The same was the case with her women's double partner, Ghazala Siddique, who also had to pair up in the mixed doubles event. The male team members are Murad Ali and Irfan Saeed Bhatti.

"The other teams have eight players. Here, four of us have to play all the games. I am a singles player but had to play in doubles and mixed doubles as well. It becomes difficult to focus on one," Shahzad told PTI news agency after the 0-5 loss to India.

Both Shahzad and her doubles partner Siddique have government jobs but that salary is not enough to make their ends meet.

For Shahzad, who hails from a business family, badminton is passion while Siddique doubles up as a sports teacher besides her government job to support her family that includes five siblings.

On Friday, the more experienced Shahzad got to face Indian superstar P V Sindhu, having already played against Saina Nehwal in the past. Her favourite player however is Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying.