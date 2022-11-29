BWF Player of the Year Awards 2022: Nominees list revealed, five Indian shuttlers in shortlist

The nominees for the prestigious BWF Player of the Year awards for 2022 were revealed on Monday (November 28) with five Indian shuttlers, including HS Prannoy, among season's top performing figures being shortlisted.

The annual awards ceremony will be held on December 5 ahead of the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in conjunction with the tournament's gala dinner.

Nominees were selected based on performances in the 2021/2022 season from 1 November 2021 to 31 October 2022 and recognises achievements of our elite badminton and Para badminton players and pairs in eight categories.

Prannoy is the only men's singles player nominated for the 'Most Improved Player of the Year' award alongside two doubles pairs - Korean women's doubles pair Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong. and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

Apart from Prannoy, World Para-Badminton Championships gold medallists Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass, and bronze medallists Manasi Joshi and Nithya Sre Sumathy are the four Indian, who have also been nominated for awards.

Olympic and world champion Viktor Axelsen, 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew, and Asian champion Lee Zii Jia have been named nominees for Male Player of the Year, while world number 2 An Se Young, 2021 and 2022 world champion Akane Yamaguchi, and world No.4 Tai Tzu Ying have been shortlist for Female Player of the Year awards.

The Pair of the Year category will be contested by Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan, Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong.

Here is the full list of nominees for BWF Player of the Year Awards 2022: