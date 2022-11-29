BWF Player of the Year Awards 2022: Nominees list revealed, five Indian shuttlers in shortlist


Advertisement

HS Prannoy is one of five Indian shuttlers nominated for BWF Awards 2022

The nominees for the prestigious BWF Player of the Year awards for 2022 were revealed on Monday (November 28) with five Indian shuttlers, including HS Prannoy, among season's top performing figures being shortlisted.

The annual awards ceremony will be held on December 5 ahead of the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in conjunction with the tournament's gala dinner.

Nominees were selected based on performances in the 2021/2022 season from 1 November 2021 to 31 October 2022 and recognises achievements of our elite badminton and Para badminton players and pairs in eight categories.

Prannoy is the only men's singles player nominated for the 'Most Improved Player of the Year' award alongside two doubles pairs - Korean women's doubles pair Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong. and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

Apart from Prannoy, World Para-Badminton Championships gold medallists Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass, and bronze medallists Manasi Joshi and Nithya Sre Sumathy are the four Indian, who have also been nominated for awards.

Olympic and world champion Viktor Axelsen, 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew, and Asian champion Lee Zii Jia have been named nominees for Male Player of the Year, while world number 2 An Se Young, 2021 and 2022 world champion Akane Yamaguchi, and world No.4 Tai Tzu Ying have been shortlist for Female Player of the Year awards.

The Pair of the Year category will be contested by Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan, Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong.

Here is the full list of nominees for BWF Player of the Year Awards 2022:

Male Player of the Year 2022 Nominees
PlayerCountry
Viktor AxelsenDenmark
Loh Kean YewSingapore
Lee Zii JiaMalaysia
Female Player of the Year 2022 Nominees
PlayerCountry
An Se YoungKorea
Akane YamaguchiJapan
Tai Tzu YingChinese Taipei
Advertisement
Pair of the Year 2022 Nominees
PairCountry
Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi YikMalaysia
Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi FanChina
Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Dechapol PuavaranukrohThailand
Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya QiongChina
Most Improved Player of the Year 2022 Nominees
Player(s)Country
HS PrannoyIndia
Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye JeongKorea
Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian ArdiantoIndonesia
Eddy Choong Most Promising Player of the Year 2022 Nominees
Player(s)Country
Alex LanierFrance
Kodai NaraokaJapan
Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu KusumawatiIndonesia
Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year 2022 Nominees
PlayerCountry
Daiki KajiwaraJapan
Cheah Liek HouMalaysia
Lucas MazurFrance
Chu Man KaiHong Kong
Pramod BhagatIndia
Choi Jung ManKorea
Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year 2022 Nominees
PlayerCountry
Manisha RamadassIndia
Nithya Sre SumathyIndia
Sarina SatomiJapan
Carmen GiulianaPeru
Manasi JoshiIndia
Pilar CancioPeru
Para-Badminton Pair of the Year 2022 Nominees
PairCountry
Fredy Setiawan-Khalimtus SadiyahIndonesia
Thomas Wandschneider-Rick HellmanGermany
Lucas Mazur-Fausine NoelFrance
Muhammad Ramli-Noor NoorlanMalaysia
Sarina Satomi-Yuma YamazakiJapan
Subhan-Rina MarlinaIndonesia

More BWF News arrow_forward

Read More About: bwf badminton hs prannoy viktor axelsen
Published On November 29, 2022

Read more...