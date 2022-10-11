BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen achieves career-best World No. 8

New Delhi, Oct. 11: Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen continues to climb up on the BWF World Rankings ladder to grab a new career-high eighth position in latest men's singles rankings while the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also moved closer to Top-20 by jumping two spots.

Maintaining his position in the Top-10, Sen moved up one spot in the rankings. The 21-year-old has been in brilliant form, starting the year with a gold medal at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 before his runner-up finishes at the prestigious All England Open Championships and German Open. He was also the key member in India's historic Thomas Cup triumph after 73 years.

In-form duo of Arjun and Dhruv, on the other hand, have been consistently making a steady rise in the rankings after they began the year at 42nd position. With a jump of 2 spots, they have climbed up to career-best World No. 21.