BWF World Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen, Kapila-Arjun pair progress to last 16; Srikanth bows out

Tokyo, August 24: India's Lakshya Sen eased through as men's doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun upset eighth seeds to reach the last 16 in the BWF world Championships 2022 on Wednesday (August 24) at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Lakshya Sen secured a straight games (21-17, 21-10) win over Spain's Luis Enrique Penalver in the men's singles second round match that lasted for 36 minutes. Sen will next face the winner of the second round match between compatriot HS Prannoy and Japan's second seed Kento Momota.

Kapila-Arjun pair, on the other hand, defeated Denmark's Rasmus Gemke and Kim Astrup (21-17, 21-16) in the men's doubles second round match that lasted for 40 minutes. The upbeat Indian pair will next face Singapore's Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean in the third round on Thursday (August 25).

Advertisement Advertisement

While there was joy for Indian shuttlers in the form of Sen and Kapila-Arjun pair, many top shuttlers from the country, including 2021 silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth, bowed out of the World Championships on Wednesday (August 24).

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze winner Srikanth went down in straight games (9-21, 17-21) to China's unseeded Zhao Junpeng in the men's singles second round match that lasted for 34 minutes.

Also, women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N. Sikki crashed out of the tournament after losing in their second-round match against China's Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan. Ponnappa and Sikki lost the game by 15-21, 10-21.

In another women's doubles match on court 3, the Indians faced disappointment once again as duo of Pooja Santosh and Sanjana Dandu succumbed to a defeat to the South Korean duo of Lee So-hee and Shin Seung Chan. They lost the match by 15-21, 7-21.

CWG 2022 bronze medallist Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand also bowed out of the World Championships after straight games (8-21, 17-21) loss to Malaysian tenth seeds Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.