BWF World Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal, Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand advance

Tokyo, August 23: Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and doubles pair Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand on Tuesday (August 23) progressed in their respective categories in the BWF World Championships 2022 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

The 2015 silver medallist Nehwal defeated Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi by straight games (21-19, 21-9) in the women's singles first round match that lasted for 38 minutes.

Nehwal, who has so far finished two times on the World Championships podium, had to fight hard to win the first game against Ngan Yi, but she eased past the Hong Kong shuttler in the second game.

The 32-year-old Nehwal moves directly into the third round after her second round opponent and one of the favourites Nozomi Okuhara of Japan pulled out of the World Championships due to injury.

Nehwal will next face the winner of the second round match between Thailand's 12th seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Germany's Yvonne Li.

Doubles pair of Jolly and Gopichand, on the other hand, defeated the Malaysian duo of Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow in their first-round match that lasted for 31 minutes.

Playing on court 2, the Indian pair won the match in straight games 21-11, 21-13. Treesa and Gayatri were extremely dominant in their match and defeated their opponent to head to the second round.

Treesa and Gayathir, who won the bronze medal at the bygone Commonwealth Games, will next face Malaysian tenth seeded pair and CWG 2022 gold medallist Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in the round of 32.

Siki Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K also progressed to the second round in women's doubles category after an easy straight games (21-8, 21-14) win over Italian duo Martina Corsini and Judith Mair.

Ashwini-Siki will next face Korean fourth seeded pair Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in the round of 32 on Wednesday (August 24). Four Indian women's doubles teams will be in third round action.

Meanwhile, in mixed doubles category, the Indian duo of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan suffered a first round exit after a hard fought straight games loss to Britain's duo of Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore.

The Indian pair lost the match that lasted for 28 minutes by a scoreline of 21-10, 23-21. The English duo dominated the first game, However, the Indians fought back strongly in the second, but fell short of a win.

Later, the pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, who had eased to the second round, bowed out after straight games (14-21, 17-21) defeat to Thailand pair Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran.