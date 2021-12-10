BWF World Championships: Indian medal winners in badminton’s marquee event

Over the years Indian shuttlers have won a medal at the BWF World Championships with the country's stars winning 12 medals at the event starting from 1983.

After legendary Prakash Padukone opened the account in 1983 when he became the first ever Indian shuttler to win a medal at the event, India failed to win a medal at the marquee event till 2011.

The women's doubles pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa combined to win a bronze, which ended the country's long wait of nearly three decades for a medal in the world championships.

Since Gutta-Ponnappa won the women's doubles bronze, India have won at least one medal in six straight editions of the event taking their overall tally to 12 including the lone gold won by PV Sindhu in the 2019 edition.

In fact, Sindhu, who has won two silvers and as many bronze in addition to her gold, has won five of the 10 medals. Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal has won a medal twice, while B Sai Praneeth has won a bronze once.

In 2021, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth won a medal each in the men's singles event with the latter becoming the first Indian men's shuttler to win a silver medal at the World Championships.

Here is a look at the India Medal Winners at the BWF World Championships so far:

Advertisement Advertisement

Year Medallist(s) Event Medal Host City 2019 PV Sindhu Women's Singles Gold Basel, Switzerland 2015 Saina Nehwal Women's Singles Silver Jakarta, Indonesia 2017 PV Sindhu Women's Singles Silver Glasgow, Scotland 2018 PV Sindhu Women's Singles Silver Nanjing, China 2021 Kidambi Srikanth Men's Singles Silver Huelva, Spain 1983 Prakash Padukone Men's Singles Bronze Copenhagen, Denmark 2011 Jwala Gutta & Ashwini Ponnappa Women's Doubles Bronze London, England 2013 PV Sindhu Women's Singles Bronze Guangzhou, China 2014 PV Sindhu Women's Singles Bronze Copenhagen, Denmark 2017 Saina Nehwal Women's Singles Bronze Glasgow, Scotland 2019 Sai Praneeth B Men's Singles Bronze Basel, Switzerland 2021 Lakshya Sen Men's Singles Bronze Huelva, Spain

Now, lets take a look at Indian shuttlers performance in the medal matches at the BWF World Championships: