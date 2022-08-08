Chirag and Satwik win mens doubles gold; cap perfect day for India in CWG 2022 badminton

Birmingham, August 8: The men's doubles duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won India its third successive badminton gold of the day by defeating England's Sean Vendy and Ben Lane in the final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday (August 8).

The Indian duo warded off the English challenge by 21-15, 21-13.

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty started off the first game well. The duo dominated over the English duo of Sean Vendy and Ben Lane.

The India duo prevailed in the first game by 21-15. The next game between the duo started on an even note. The things were even at 6-6.

The Indians duo continued to build their lead from that point on. They eventually won the second game by 21-13 and sealed the match and gold medal for their country.

With this, they had sealed the third successive badminton gold for the country. Earlier, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men's singles category.

Sen fought brilliantly on his way to victory. He won the match by 19-21, 21-19 and 21- 16.

He took on the Malaysian challenge head-on and toiled his way towards the ultimate prize. Sen and his Malaysian opponent started the opening game on a mostly even note.

Sen gained a slight advantage with a 5-4 lead. But Tze Yong was not the one to give up and not only did he score points, but he also made Sen toil hard for his own points.

Sen kept fighting and eventually made things 19-19. But Tze Yong secured the first game after outclassing the Indian by 19-21.

Earlier, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched India's first gold medal in Badminton at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 and the first women's singles CWG gold medal of her career by defeating Canada's Michelle Li in the final.

Sindhu was a dominant figure in the match, though her opponent competed well. The Indian won the match in straight two games by 21-15, 21-13.