Top shuttlers from India will be in mixed team action at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which is set to take place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Hall 5 in Solihull, West Midlands, England, from Friday (July 29).

The Indian shuttlers will also be involved in individual tournament at the CWG 2022, but before that they will be competing in the mixed team event, which will see 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams each.

Each team will face each other from their respective groups in single round-robin format with the top two of the group after the group stages heading to the knock out rounds.

Also, each tie will consist of five matches, one for each discipline - men's singles and women's singles as well as men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Defending champions India, spearheaded by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, have been drawn in Group 1 along with Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, while hosts and multi-time winners England are in Group 2 alongside Singapore, Mauritius and Barbados.

Group 3 will consist of Canada, Scotland, Maldives and Uganda, while five-time champions Malaysia have been drawn alongside South Africa, Jamaica and Zambia to make up Group 4, the final group of the event.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 mixed team badminton event will start with the group stages on July 29 and July 30 followed by the quarterfinals on July 31, semifinal on August 1 with the medal rounds concluding the mixed team badminton event on August 2.

Here is a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team - India squad, schedule, groups, results, points table, telecast and live streaming information: