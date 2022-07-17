Commonwealth Games 2022, Badminton Mixed Team: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info
Top shuttlers from India will be in mixed team action at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which is set to take place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Hall 5 in Solihull, West Midlands, England, from Friday (July 29).
The Indian shuttlers will also be involved in individual tournament at the CWG 2022, but before that they will be competing in the mixed team event, which will see 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams each.
Each team will face each other from their respective groups in single round-robin format with the top two of the group after the group stages heading to the knock out rounds.
Also, each tie will consist of five matches, one for each discipline - men's singles and women's singles as well as men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.
Defending champions India, spearheaded by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, have been drawn in Group 1 along with Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, while hosts and multi-time winners England are in Group 2 alongside Singapore, Mauritius and Barbados.
Group 3 will consist of Canada, Scotland, Maldives and Uganda, while five-time champions Malaysia have been drawn alongside South Africa, Jamaica and Zambia to make up Group 4, the final group of the event.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 mixed team badminton event will start with the group stages on July 29 and July 30 followed by the quarterfinals on July 31, semifinal on August 1 with the medal rounds concluding the mixed team badminton event on August 2.
Here is a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team - India squad, schedule, groups, results, points table, telecast and live streaming information:
Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap
Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty
Women's Doubles: Gayathri Gopichand / Treesa Jolly
Mixed Doubles: Sumeeth Reddy / Ashwini Ponnappa
|Rounds
|Dates
|Start times in IST
|Group stage
|July 29 and July 30
|1:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 11:30 PM
|Quarter-finals
|July 31
|3:30 PM, 10 PM
|Semi-finals
|August 1
|3:30 PM, 10 PM
|Bronze Medal Match
|August 2
|8 PM IST
|Gold Medal Match
|August 2
|10 PM IST
Note: Timings are tentative based on match completion on respective courts.
|Date
|Fixture
|Group
|Court
|Time in IST
|Result
|July 29
|India vs Pakistan
|1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|England vs Barbados
|2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|Singapore vs Mauritius
|2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|England vs Mauritius
|2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|Scotland vs Maldives
|3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|Canada vs Uganda
|3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|South Africa vs Jamaica
|4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|Malaysia vs Zambia
|4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|Malaysia vs Jamaica
|4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|South Africa vs Zambia
|4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Australia vs Pakistan
|1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|India vs Sri Lanka
|1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|India vs Australia
|1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
|1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|England vs Singapore
|2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Mauritius vs Barbados
|2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Canada vs Maldives
|3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Scotland vs Uganda
|3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Canada vs Scotland
|3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Maldives vs Uganda
|3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Malaysia vs South Africa
|4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Jamaica vs Zambia
|4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
- Fixture order will be updated as the event start date approaches.
TBA – To Be Announced; YTP – Yet To Play
Group 1
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|M
|G
|P
|Pts
|1
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group 2
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|M
|G
|P
|Pts
|1
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mauritius
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group 3
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|M
|G
|P
|Pts
|1
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Maldives
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group 4
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|M
|G
|P
|Pts
|1
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pld - Played; W - Won; L - Lost; M - Matches Won-Lost; G - Games Won-Lost; P - Points Won-lost; Pts -Total Points
Top two from each group will progress to the knock out rounds.
|Date
|Fixture
|Court
|Time in IST
|Result
|July 31
|Quarterfinal 1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 31
|Quarterfinal 2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 31
|Quarterfinal 3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 31
|Quarterfinal 4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|August 1
|Semifinal 1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|August 1
|Semifinal 2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|August 2
|Bronze Medal Match
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|August 2
|Gold Medal Match
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has the broadcast rights for Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select matches will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or webstie (subscription required).