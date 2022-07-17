Commonwealth Games 2022, Badminton Mixed Team: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info


PV Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa will be part of the India team

Top shuttlers from India will be in mixed team action at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which is set to take place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Hall 5 in Solihull, West Midlands, England, from Friday (July 29).

The Indian shuttlers will also be involved in individual tournament at the CWG 2022, but before that they will be competing in the mixed team event, which will see 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams each.

Each team will face each other from their respective groups in single round-robin format with the top two of the group after the group stages heading to the knock out rounds.

Also, each tie will consist of five matches, one for each discipline - men's singles and women's singles as well as men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Defending champions India, spearheaded by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, have been drawn in Group 1 along with Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, while hosts and multi-time winners England are in Group 2 alongside Singapore, Mauritius and Barbados.

Group 3 will consist of Canada, Scotland, Maldives and Uganda, while five-time champions Malaysia have been drawn alongside South Africa, Jamaica and Zambia to make up Group 4, the final group of the event.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 mixed team badminton event will start with the group stages on July 29 and July 30 followed by the quarterfinals on July 31, semifinal on August 1 with the medal rounds concluding the mixed team badminton event on August 2.

Here is a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team - India squad, schedule, groups, results, points table, telecast and live streaming information:

Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Badminton Team

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty

Women's Doubles: Gayathri Gopichand / Treesa Jolly

Mixed Doubles: Sumeeth Reddy / Ashwini Ponnappa

Commonwealth Games 2022 Mixed Team Dates and Timings
RoundsDatesStart times in IST
Group stageJuly 29 and July 301:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 11:30 PM
Quarter-finalsJuly 313:30 PM, 10 PM
Semi-finalsAugust 13:30 PM, 10 PM
Bronze Medal MatchAugust 28 PM IST
Gold Medal MatchAugust 210 PM IST

Note: Timings are tentative based on match completion on respective courts.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Group Stage Schedule and Results
DateFixtureGroupCourtTime in ISTResult
July 29India vs Pakistan1TBATBAYTP
July 29Australia vs Sri Lanka1TBATBAYTP
July 29England vs Barbados2TBATBAYTP
July 29Singapore vs Mauritius2TBATBAYTP
July 29England vs Mauritius2TBATBAYTP
July 29Scotland vs Maldives3TBATBAYTP
July 29Canada vs Uganda3TBATBAYTP
July 29South Africa vs Jamaica4TBATBAYTP
July 29Malaysia vs Zambia4TBATBAYTP
July 29Malaysia vs Jamaica4TBATBAYTP
July 29South Africa vs Zambia4TBATBAYTP
July 30Australia vs Pakistan1TBATBAYTP
July 30India vs Sri Lanka1TBATBAYTP
July 30India vs Australia1TBATBAYTP
July 30Sri Lanka vs Pakistan1TBATBAYTP
July 30England vs Singapore2TBATBAYTP
July 30Mauritius vs Barbados2TBATBAYTP
July 30Canada vs Maldives3TBATBAYTP
July 30Scotland vs Uganda3TBATBAYTP
July 30Canada vs Scotland3TBATBAYTP
July 30Maldives vs Uganda3TBATBAYTP
July 30Malaysia vs South Africa4TBATBAYTP
July 30Jamaica vs Zambia4TBATBAYTP

- Fixture order will be updated as the event start date approaches.

TBA – To Be Announced; YTP – Yet To Play

Commonwealth Games 2022 Mixed Team Points Table

Group 1

PositionTeamPldWLMGPPts
1India0000000
2Australia0000000
3Sri Lanka0000000
4Pakistan0000000

Group 2

PositionTeamPldWLMGPPts
1England0000000
2Singapore0000000
3Mauritius0000000
4Barbados0000000

Group 3

PositionTeamPldWLMGPPts
1Canada0000000
2Scotland0000000
3Maldives0000000
4Uganda0000000

Group 4

PositionTeamPldWLMGPPts
1Malaysia0000000
2South Africa0000000
3Jamaica0000000
4Zambia0000000

Pld - Played; W - Won; L - Lost; M - Matches Won-Lost; G - Games Won-Lost; P - Points Won-lost; Pts -Total Points

Top two from each group will progress to the knock out rounds.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Knock Out Round Schedule & Results
DateFixtureCourtTime in ISTResult
July 31Quarterfinal 1TBATBAYTP
July 31Quarterfinal 2TBATBAYTP
July 31Quarterfinal 3TBATBAYTP
July 31Quarterfinal 4TBATBAYTP
August 1Semifinal 1TBATBAYTP
August 1Semifinal 2TBATBAYTP
August 2Bronze Medal MatchTBATBAYTP
August 2Gold Medal MatchTBATBAYTP
Commonwealth Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has the broadcast rights for Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select matches will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or webstie (subscription required).

Published On July 17, 2022

