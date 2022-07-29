Indian shuttlers will be in action at the Commonwealth Games 2022, starting from Wednesday (August 3) at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Hall 5 in Solihull, West Midlands, England.

Badminton at the Commonwealth Games 2022 started on July 29 with the mixed team event that will conclude on August 2. The shuttlers will then shit focus to individual and doubles events the following day on August 3.

The round of 64 matches across five categories - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles - start on August 2 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and finally the medal round matches - bronze on August 7 and gold on August 8.

A total of 88 singles players - 46 men and 42 women as well as a total of 92 doubles teams - 26 men, 24 women and 42 mixed doubles, that are part of the Commonwealth of Nations competing at the event.

PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeeth Reddy and Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand will be the doubles pairs representing India at the Birmingham 2022 CWG.

As all the Indian shuttlers, the singles and doubles players, are top seeds of their events, they have earned a bye in the first round of their respective events. Also, the men's and women's doubles event will start from the round of 32 stage.

Advertisement Advertisement

Here is a look at Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information: