Denmark Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Senior Indian shuttlers return to action in the Denmark Open 2022, which is scheduled to be held from Tuesday (October 18) at the at the Arena Fyn in Odense, Denmark.

The Denmark Open, also known as Denmark Super Series 750, that was founded in 1936 will be the sixteenth edition of the badminton tournament under the BWF Tour and the 71st edition overall.

The Denmark Open 2022 will start with the first round matches on October 18 and October 19 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (October 23).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 4 singles players and 3 doubles pairs from India will compete at the event.

Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the Denmark Open 2022

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand and Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar will be the Indian doubles pairs in action.

The event will also see recent world champions Victor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi alongside the likes of Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying in action.

Here is all you need to know about Denmark Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information: