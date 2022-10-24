French Open 2022 Badminton: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Senior Indian shuttlers resume their action in the French Open 2022, which is scheduled to be held from Tuesday (October 25) at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, France.

The French Open, also known as French Open Super Series 750, that was founded in 1935 will be the eighteenth edition of the badminton tournament under the BWF Tour.

The French Open 2022 will start with the first round matches on October 25 and October 26 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (October 30).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 5 singles players and 4 doubles pairs from India will compete at the badminton tournament.

Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the French Open 2022.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun, Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand and Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar will be the Indian doubles pairs in action in Paris.

The event will also see recent world champions Victor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi alongside the likes of Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying in action.

Here is all you need to know about French Open 2022 Badminton from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information: