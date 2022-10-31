French Open 2022 Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinch doubles ttle

Bengaluru, October 31: India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the French Open Super 750 Series badminton tournament doubles title.

In the final held at Paris on Sunday (October 30), the Indian duo beat Taiwanese pair -- Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han -- 21-13, 21-19.

For the records, Satwiksairaj and Chirag are the first-ever Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Super 750 tournament.

For Satwiksairaj and Chirag, it is their second BWF World Tour event title in 2022.

It may be recalled that the Indian duo had won the India Open Super 500 tournament in January earlier this year.

Earlier, Satwiksairaj and Chirag jad created a flutter, stunning top seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-12, 21-16 in the quarterfinals.

The seventh-seeded pair had previously knocked out the Japanese duo in the quarterfinals of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships 2022 as well.

The French Open, also known as French Open Super Series 750, that was founded in 1935 is the eighteenth edition of the badminton tournament under the Tour.

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as five singles players and four doubles pairs from India competed at the BWF-sanctioned French Open 2022 badminton tournament.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag were the only Indians left in the tournament on the final da.

Earlier, in the men's singles, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma suffered contrasting losses to bow out.

Prannoy, a Thomas Cup winner, went down fighting to China's Lu Guang Zu 19- 21, 22-20, 19-21 while Sameer lost 18-21, 11-21 to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the pre-quarter finals.

Kidambi Srikanth had also crashed out of the tournament after losing to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-19, 12-21, 19-21 in a match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.