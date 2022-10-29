Bengaluru, October 29: Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their dream run in the French Open Super 750 Series badminton tournament by entering the final.

The Indian duo comfortably made it to the title clash, beating South Korea's Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho 21-18, 21-14 in the semifinals which lasted 45 minutes in Paris on Saturday (October 29).

After dishing out an attacking game to outwit the Korean combination, the world number 8 Indian pair will face the winner of the other last-four encounter between England's Ben Lane/Sean Vendy and Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao/Yang Po Han in the final on Sunday (October 30).

Earlier, Satwiksairaj and Chirag jad created a flutter, stunning top seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-12, 21-16 in the quarterfinals.

The seventh-seeded pair had previously knocked out the Japanese duo in the quarterfinals of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships 2022 as well.

The French Open, also known as French Open Super Series 750, that was founded in 1935 is the eighteenth edition of the badminton tournament under the Tour.

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as five singles players and four doubles pairs from India are competing at the BWF-sanctioned French Open 2022 badminton tournament.

For Satwiksairaj and Chirag, it is their second final of a BWF World Tour event in 2022.

It may be recalled that the Indian duo had won the India Open Super 500 tournament in January earlier this year.

As the French Open 2022 badminton tournament reaches its business end Satwiksairaj and Chirag are the only Indians left in the tournament.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma suffered contrasting losses to bow out on Thursday.

Prannoy, a Thomas Cup winner, went down fighting to China's Lu Guang Zu 19- 21, 22-20, 19-21 while Sameer lost 18-21, 11-21 to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the pre-quarter finals.

Kidambi Srikanth also crashed out of the tournament after losing to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-19, 12-21, 19-21 in a match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.