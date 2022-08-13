Grand Prix Badminton League 2022: Sharks score thrilling win, Bulls blank Tuskers

Bengaluru, August 13: Mangalore Sharks scored a thrilling 5-2 victory over Kodagu Tigers, thanks to the three points earned in the Super Match after being tied 2-2 at the end of the penultimate match of the tie on the opening day of the Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) at the Karnataka Badminton Association (KBA) courts on Friday (August 12).

As per a media release received, the Sharks went on the back foot losing their opener (women's singles), but levelled soon winning their trump match (men's doubles).

After losing the men's singles and mixed doubles ties, the Sharks were tied at 2-2 before garnering three points from the Super Match to edge ahead.

The tournament was inaugurated by Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT & BT, S&T, Higher Education and Skill Development, Govt of Karnataka, by playing with former national champion Arvind Bhat.

Earlier, Anirudh Deshpande upset former international Daniel Farid in straight games 15-9, 15-6 to help Mandya Bulls amass seven points in their opening match against favorites Bandipur Tuskers.

Tuskers who were the fancied team began on a good note winning the first women's singles match with Alfiya Riyas winning over Ananya Praveen.