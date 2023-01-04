HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu to lead India in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will be the leaders of the vibrant Indian team in the upcoming Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.

The tournament is set to be played in Dubai from February 14 to February 19.

World Ranked No. 8 Prannoy, along with Commonwealth Games Gold medalist PV Sindhu eye will be aiming to continue India's supremacy in the continental arena.

The Badminton Association of India once again followed the system of picking the top players directly and conducting trials for the rest of the squad to pick a team that is capable of challenging for a medal in the prestigious continental competition.

The last edition of the event in 2021 was cancelled due to the pandemic and it will be a huge test for India to showcase their progression from 2019.

Lakshya Sen would be the second men's singles player in the squad while Aakarshi Kashyap would provide backup to Sindhu in women's singles.

French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty would be the main team of men's doubles with Krishna Prasad G and Vishnuvardhan Goud making it to the team as the second pair.