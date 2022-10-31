Hylo Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Senior Indian shuttlers continue action in the Hylo Open 2022, which is scheduled to be held from Tuesday (November 1) to Sunday (November 6) at the Saarlandhalle in Saarbrccken, Germany.

The Hylo Open, also known as Hylo Super Series 300, has been held since 1988 and this will be the nineteenth edition of the badminton tournament under the BWF Tour.

The Hylo Open 2022 will start with the first round matches on November 1 and November 2 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (November 6).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 7 singles players and 10 doubles pairs from India will be competing at the tournament.

Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, 2019 men's winner Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the Hylo Open 2022.

Meanwhile, newly-crowned French Open winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun, Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand and Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar will be the Indian doubles pairs in action this week.

The event will also see defending champions Loh Kean Yew and Busanan Ongbamrungphan in action alongside the likes of Carolina Marina and Nozomi Okuhara in action.

Here is all you need to know about Hylo Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information: