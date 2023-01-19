India Open: Lakshya Sen goes down to Rasmus Gemke after intense battle; Indias challenge ends in mens single

New Delhi, Jan 19: India's challenge in the men's singles of the India Open ended on Thursday as defending champion Lakshya Sen went down in a closely-fought match to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-16, 15-21, 18-21 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall of IG Stadium.

India's World No. 1 started the game on a bright note as he took the first game with some comfort. However, World No.20 Gemke used his experience to advantage by taking the next two games under pressure with a boisterous crowd cheering against him.

Lakshya takes first game with momentum gained in second half

The duo was involved in a sea-saw battle from the first game but Lakshya Sen maintained a two-point lead halfway at 12-10 with the home crowd backing him. The 21-year-old shuttler then stretched his lead to 17-12 at a crucial juncture of the game with his neatly-placed returns and smashes.

Gemke then lost a review as Sen made an inch-perfect back-court return to make it 18-13 and made the best use of the momentum gained by closing the game 21-16.

Gemke responds strongly in the second game.

Gemke, however, was not in a mood to surrender as he came back strong in the second game by killing off point quickly to take a 6-3 lead early on.

Lakshya made a sincere effort to close the lead as he dominated the rallies but Gemke went into the halfway stage with an 11-9 lead.

Gemke then picked three quick points to stretch his lead but Lakshya reacted with a powerful smash to cut down the gap to 10-14. The Danish continued to draw Lakshya closer to the net and the strategy worked in his favour as he opened a huge gap of 12-19.

Lakshya reacted with two consecutive smashes to keep himself in the game but Gemke eventually took the game 21-15 to force the game into the third and decisive game.

Gemke makes most of error-prone Lakshya at India Open