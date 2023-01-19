India Open: Saina Nehwal suffers straight-game defeat aginast Chen Yu Fei; all Indians out of contention

New Delhi, Jan 19: India's challenge at the India Open ended on Thursday when London Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal lost in straight games to China's Chen Yu Fei in the pre-quarters.

All of the big names of Indian badminton, including PV Sindhu, men's singles defending champion Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy lost out to inferior-ranked opponents; barring Kidambi Srikanth, who lost to Viktor Axelsen in the opening round.

Saina was no match for her higher-ranked rival from the word go as the Chinese Olympic champion was precise with her side court returns. The World No. 31 Indian only made her rival's job easier by making many net errors as Yu Fei took the first game 21-9.

The story changed a little in the second game as Yu Fei took the second game 2-12 to close the game in a jiffy and reach the quarter-finals.

No win for Indians on Day 3 of Indian Open