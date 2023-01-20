India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to enter semi-finals; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

New Delhi, Jan 20: Former world junior champion Kunlavat Vitidsarn upset third seed and last edition's finalist Loh Kean Yew of Singapore while sixth seed Indonesian Anthony Ginting was forced to dig deep by Li Shi Feng of China in the men's singles quarter-finals of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2023 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Friday (January 20).

Vitidsarn adopted a slow and steady game plan to defeat Loh 21-12, 21-17 while Ginting fought back from a 6-10 deficit in the decider to beat Li 21-11, 17-21, 21-18.

Viktor Axelsen enters semis

Top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark also advanced to the semi-finals after his opponent Rasmus Gemke had to be taken off the court on a wheelchair following a fall.

The prestigious HSBC-BWF World Tour Super 750 event is organised by the Badminton Association of India. Semi-finals will be played on Saturday while finals on Sunday.

Yamaguchi beats Marin in quarters

In women's singles, top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan got the better of Spaniard Carolina Marin 21-17, 14-21, 21-9 and will now face Thailand's Supanida Katethong, who got a walkover from third seed Chen Yu Fei citing illness. The other women's singles semi-final will see second seed An Se Young of South Korea face China's He Bingjiao.

While there were quite a few interesting match ups in the last-eight round, the clash between former junior and senior world champions was probably the most sought after given their different style of play. Loh won the World Championships title in 2021.

Loh started strong and raced to a 11-7 lead before Vitidsarn bagged 12 straight points to pocket the opening game. The second game was a much closer affair but the Thai kept his nerves under pressure and clinched four consecutive points from 17-17 to set up a semi-final clash against Ginting.

The women's singles quarter-final between Yamaguchi and Marin looked like it was heading to a humdinger with both players locked at 5-5 in the decider. But the Japanese then simply raised the bar and raced to victory in an hour and four minutes.

Key Results:

Men's singles:

1-Viktor Axelsen (Den) bt Rasmus Gemke (Den) 16-8 (retd);

6-Anthony Ginting (Ina) bt Li Shi Feng (Chn) 21-11, 17-21, 21-18;

8-Kunlavat Vitidsarn (Tha) bt Loh Kean Yew (Sin) 21-12, 21-17

Women's singles:

1-Akane Yamaguchi (Jpn) bt Carolina Marin (Esp) 21-17, 14-21, 21-9;

2-An Se Young (Kor) bt Pornpawee Chochuwong (Tha) 21-14, 21-14;

4-He Bingjiao (Chn) bt Beiwen Zhang (USA) 21-13, 21-19

Men's doubles:

3-Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (Mas) bt Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi (Mas) 21-17, 21-11

Mixed doubles:

1-Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong (Chn) bt 8-Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue (Fra) 14-21, 21-15, 21-12;

3-Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (Jpn) bt 5-Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung (Kor) 21-15, 21-18.

