India Open: An Se Young halts Akane Yamaguchis run to clinch womens title

New Delhi, January 22: South Korea's World No. 4 An Se Young ended her four-match losing run against two-time World Champion Akane Yamaguchi to clinch the women's singles title of Yonex-Sunrise India Open at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall on Sunday.

Facing her nemesis for the 15th time, Young rallied from a game down to beat Yamaguchi 15-21, 21-16, 21-12 for her fourth win in the duel.

The first game saw the World No. 1 Japanese rule the roost with some quick-fitted movement throughout the court that caught Young off guard. Yamaguchi stretched to an 11-6 lead by the break of the first game and soon closed it at 21-15 with a similar dominant display.

However, what once appeared to be a Japanese cakewalk, soon turned into a fierce even battle with rallies becoming a common sight. The duo was locked in a sea-saw battle with the score reading 12-all at one stage. But the Korean's continued intensity was too hot to take for her 25-year-old rival, who soon gave in the game 21-16

The third game saw the duo tiring each other out over long rallies but Young's ability to find side-court points to perfection often left Yamaguchi out of breath as the Korean pulled up a gap of 13-9 in the decider.

Korean takes charge in third game