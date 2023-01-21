India Open: Indian badminton fans wins World No. 1 Viktor Axelsens heart

New Delhi, January 21: With local heroes like Saina Nehwal, and PV Sindhu among others out as early as the third day of the India Open, which turned bigger with a Super 750 tag, the organisers must have fretted over the fans' turnaround at the 6000-capacity KD Jadhav Indoor Hall by the IG Stadium.

However, the boisterous crowd on the penultimate day of the event during the star-studded men's semi-final clash between World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen and fourth-ranked Jonatan Christie showed the ever-growing fanbase for the racquet sports.

"I really wanted to thank the Indian badminton fans for their support today," said Axelsen at the mixed zone on Saturday. "To see badminton growing here is really good. Thank you so much for your support, and I'm looking forward to coming back in the years to come as well."

Axelsen had smooth sailing in the last-four clash against his Indonesian rival, who supposedly succumbed under the pressure of a crowd that backed the World No. 1 Dane, who came up with a smash-it-all strategy to tame down Christie.

'V for Viktor, V for victory'