India willing to host Sudirman Cup 2023 if China fails to do it, says BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra

New Delhi, January 2023: Badminton Association of India (BAI) is willing to host Sudirman Cup 2023 if China is unable to do so in May, said the national body's secretary general Sanjay Mishra. BAI sees New Delhi as the venue after the federation hosted India Open Super 750 tournament in the national capital.

China couldn't organise hoards of international sporting events, including last month's BWF World Tour Finals, since an increase in COVID-19 casualties in the East Asian nation. This has added to international badminton's headache with the Sudirman Cup (World Mixed Team Championship) slated in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou from May 14. The city was earlier supposed to host the prestigious event in 2021 before COVID-19 pushed it back to 2023.

Amid the uncertainty, India made a request to the world badminton federation (BWF) to host the event over a month ago.

"We have requested BWF for Sudirman Cup hosting if China is unable to host it due to the situation in their country," said BAI secretary general Mishra. "BAI president (Himanta Biswas) has said that government will support us if we get Sudirman Cup hosting rights but we have to wait and see if China can still host it."

Advertisement

All eyes are now on China Super 100 tournament from March 14. The event's venue city is yet to be decided and its postponement would mean BWF will consider looking for an alternative option like they did for the World Tour Finals last December. The world body shifted the event to Bangkok from Guangzhou while moving the tournament a week ahead of the scheduled date.

BWF happy with fans turnout at India Open