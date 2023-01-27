Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen loses to Jonatan Christie in quarterfinals

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen lost in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters to World No. 3 Jonatan Cristie 21-15, 10-21, 13-21 in Jakarta on Friday.

Facing each other for the second time, the duo battled hard for 61 minutes with the Indian taking the first game. However, from the second game onwards, the local favourite took complete charge of the match.

Both players engaged in high-quality rallies from the start but it was the Indian who went into the first mid-game break with an 11-8 lead. He built on his lead to take the first game convincingly.

