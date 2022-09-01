Japan Open 2022: HS Prannoy overcomes Loh Kean Yew challenge, reaches quarterfinal

Osaka, September 1: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Thursday (September 1) overcame 2021 World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore challenge to reach the men's singles quarterfinal in Japan Open 2022 at the Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan.

Prannoy secured a hard-fought straight games 22-20, 21-19 win against the eighth-seeded Yew in the round of 16 match that lasted for 44 minutes on court 1.

The 30-year-old Indian, who has done well this year, was at his very best once again, defeating Yew in two straight games that were very closely contested to seal his spot in the final eight stage of the tournament.

Prannoy will next face Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen in the quarterfinal, which is scheduled to take place on Friday (September 2).

Prannoy's compatriot and former world number one Kidambi Srikanth will also be looking to seal a quarterfinal spot later on Thursday (September 1).

Srikanth, who ousted Malaysian fifth seed Lee Zii Jia in the first round, will face Japan's Kenta Tsuneyama in the second round match.

Earlier on Wednesday (August 31), Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Lakshya Sen crashed out in the first round after defeat to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in a thrilling contest by 21-18, 14-21, 13-21.

Also, Saina Nehwal, who was the only women's singles representing India, lost to the current world champion Akane Yamaguchi in the first round. Yamaguchi playing in front of her home crowd was ruthless, knocking Nehwal out via straight games 21-9, 21-17.

Meanwhile, the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also were knocked out of the competition after losing to South Korea's Choi Sol-Gyu and Kim Won Ho by 21-19, 21-23, 15-21 in their first-round match.

Women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also faced an early exit from the tournament, losing to the Thailand duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai by 17-21, 18-21 in their first-round match.