Japan Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Indian shuttlers will be in action in the Japan Open 2022, which returns after a two years hiatus, starting from Tuesday (August 30) at the Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan.

The Japan Open, also known as Japan Super Series 750, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 Japan Open will be the sixteenth edition of the badminton tournament.

The Japan Open 2022 will start with the first round matches on August 30 and August 31 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (September 4).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 5 singles players and 6 doubles pairs from India. The Indian contingent will hope to land a first medal at the event.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the Japan Open 2022, while Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand and Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun will be among the doubles in action.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who missed last week's BWF World Championships 2022, also is among the players drawn, but the Indian's participation is yet to be confirmed.

The event will also see recent world champions Victor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi alongside the likes of Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying in action.

Here is all you need to know about Japan Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information: