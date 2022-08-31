Japan Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth advances to second round; Lakshya Sen, Saina, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun bow out

Osaka, August 31: India's Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round of the Japan Open 2022 following a hard-fought win, while Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal and doubles pair Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun made first round exits on Wednesday (August 31).

Former world number one Srikanth defeated fifth seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in straight games (22-20, 23-21) in the men's singles first round match that lasted for 38 minutes on court 3 at the Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan.

The 29-year-old will next face the winner of the first round match between Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei and Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama.

While Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Srikanth got through his test, the Birmingham CWG gold medallist Sen made an early exit despite winning the first game in his men's singles first round match.

The 21-year-old Indian shuttler lost (21-18, 14-21, 13-21) to Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the match that lasted for an hour and 6 minutes on court 1.

In women's singles, Nehwal lost in straight games (9-21, 17-21) to 2022 World Champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the first round match that lasted for just 30 minutes.

The men's doubles pair of Kapila and Arjun, who were in good form with quarterfinal finish in last week's BWF World Championships 2022, also bowed out following a 21-19, 21-23, 15-21 fighting loss to Korean pair Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho.

Also, the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand suffered straight games 17-21, 18-21 to Thailand's seventh seeded pair of Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul in the first round match that lasted for 43 minutes.

The mixed doubles pair of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan also made an early exit following straight games (11-21, 10-21) defeat to the top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China.

Earlier on Tuesday (August 31), HS Prannoy advanced to the round of 16 after his Hong Kong opponent Angus Ng Ka Long retired hurt in the middle of the first game of their round of 32 men's singles match.

The match on court 3 lasted only for seven minutes before Long retired hurt with Prannoy leading the game 11-10. Prannoy will next face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the second round.

Meanwhile, women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam crashed out of the competition in the first round as they lost in straight games 15-21, 9-21 to Baek Ha-na and Lee Yu-rim of South Korea.