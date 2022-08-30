Japan Open 2022: HS Prannoy through to the Round of 16

Osaka (Japan), Aug 30: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy entered the round of 16 of the Japan Open 2022 after his opponent retired hurt during their opening round contest on Tuesday.

Playing on court 3, Prannoy was leading the first game 11-10, before his Hong Kong opponent Angus Ng Ka Long retired hurt. The men's singles round of 32 contest only lasted seven minutes, with the Hong Kong shuttler retiring in the middle of the first game itself.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Indian women's doubles pair crashed out of the tournament in the opening round. The Indian pair of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam endured a first round loss as they went down to South Korea's Lee Yu-rum and Bae Ha-na.

Playing on court 1, the Indian pair fell in straight games, as the South Korean women's doubles pair, handed them a 21-15, 21-9 loss in a opening round contest that lasted 38-minutes.