Lakshya Sen overcomes Yong to win mens singles gold in Commonwealth Games 2022

Birmingham, August 8: Lakshya Sen added a second gold for India from badminton court when he bagged the yellow metal in the men’s singles event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday (August 8).

The Indian beat Tze Yong of Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 to bag the gold. This was India’s second badminton gold as PV Sindhu had won the women’s singles top slot.

This was India’s 20th gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham and also the country’s 201st medal in the CWG history.

Sindhu wins gold

Earlier, Sindhu added Commonwealth Games gold to her crowded trophy cabinet when she beat Michelle Li of Canada in straight sets.

Sindhu won 21-15, 21-13. It was also Sindhu’s 9th career win over the Canadian in 11 meetings.

Sindhu had a slight fitness worry coming into the final as her left ankle was taped heavily, and the stress was visible even in the semi-final clash.

In the first game, Sindhu struggled to keep her rally going and looked for shorter rallies to claim points. But as the game and match wore on, Sindhu regained her rhythm and flow.

On many points, Li gave Sindhu tough competition but the Indian played the crucial points much better than her opponent to wrest the first game 21-15.

In the second game, Sindhu seemed to have returned to her absolute best and displayed a vast array of shots including that brilliant drop shots.

There was a hint of power too when she deployed that mighty smashes down the line to catch Li unawares.

The former World champion Sindhu, who also owns two Olympic medals, literally toyed with the Canadian in the second set and opened up a massive lead of five points early in the second game.

The Canadian Li tried to stay along with Sindhu cutting down the lead to 3 points at one stage but Sindhu did not allow the lead to further narrow as she again widened the lead to 5 points.

At this point, Li might just have realised the futility of chasing Sindhu and the fight seemed to have ebbed out. The spate of unforced errors too did help her cause.

Sindhu soon closed out the match for her first Commonwealth Games gold in her career.