Malaysia Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Indian shuttlers will be in action in the Malaysia Open, which returns after a two years hiatus, starting from Tuesday (June 28) at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Malaysia Open, also known as Malaysia Super Series 750, was initially postponed in 2020, but later cancelled, and in 2021 it was directly cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malaysia Open 2022 will start with the first round matches on June 28 and June 29 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (July 3).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 7 singles players and 6 doubles pairs from India. The Indian contingent will hope to land a first medal at the event.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be among the shuttlers representing India at the Malaysia Open 2022. The event will also see the likes of Victor Axelsen, Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about Malaysia Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information: