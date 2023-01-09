Malaysia Open 2023: Indian Shuttlers in Action, Schedule, Results, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Indian shuttlers will begin their 2023 action in the Malaysia Open, which is set to be held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from Tuesday (January 10).

The Malaysia Open, which has been upgraded to a Super 1000 tournament, will start with the first round matches on January 10 and January 11 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (January 15).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 7 singles players and 4 doubles pairs from India will be in action at the 66th edition of the tournament that was founded in 1973. The Indian contingent will hope to land their first medal at the event.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be among the shuttlers representing India at the Malaysia Open 2023. The event will also see the likes of Victor Axelsen, Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying among others in action.

The Indians have been handed a tough draw as Sindhu, who returns to action after an injury layoff, will face Marin in the women's singles first round, while Nehwal could face Tzu Ying in the second round.

Compatriots Sen and Prannoy, who have faced each other five times, will clash once again in the men's singles first round.

Here is all you need to know about Malaysia Open 2023 from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information: