Singapore Open 2022 Final, PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi Live Updates: Sindhu eyes gold

Singapore, July 17: Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu will take on China's Wang Zhi Yi in the Singapore Open 2022 final here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang on Sunday (July 17).

Sindhu - the two-time Olympic medallist - will be playing her first Super Series 500 final of the season. The Hyderabadi shuttler registered a comfortable victory in the semifinal when she brushed aside Japan's Saene Kawakami in the last-four contest.

Sindhu registered a dominant 21-15, 21-7 win against her Japanese opponent in a contest that lasted only 32 minutes and stormed into the final. With the win on Saturday, Sindhu maintained her clean slate over Kawakami, holding a 3-0 record over the Japanese shuttler.

Zhi Yi entered the finals after defeating compatriot Aya Ohori 21-14, 21-14 in the other semifinal.

Earlier, Sindhu had fought hard in the quarterfinal against Han Yue of China to enter the last four. The third-seeded Indian shuttler brushed aside her opponent in the semifinal, to put herself in contention for her season's first Super Series 500 title. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist the only Indian left in the fray.

Sindhu has faced Wang just once before on the court when she defeated Wang in a one-sided encounter in the All England Badminton Championship. Although she holds a 100% record against Wang, the Indian shuttler will have her task cut out against the Asian champion, who has come up the ranks quickly.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Timings & Where to watch?

The clash between Sindhu and Wang will be the first match of the day and Viacom18's Sports18-1 will telecast the final live. Fans in India can also live stream the event and the match using VOOTSelect from 10:30 AM IST on Sunday (July 17).