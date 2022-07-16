Singapore Open 2022 Final, PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi: Timing and Live Streaming Information

Bengaluru, July 16: It's set to be another blockbuster Sunday on the cards as India's top shuttler PV Sindhu is set to take on Chinese shuttler Wang Zhi Yi in the Singapore Open 2022 final at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Sunday (July 17).

Sindhu is set to play in her first Super Series 500 final of the season after clinching a comfortable victory in the semifinal on Saturday. The two-time Olympic medallist brushed aside Japan's Saene Kawakami in the last-four contest.

Sindhu notched up a 21-15, 21-7 win over the Japanese shuttler in a 32-minute contest to seal her place in the final. With the win on Saturday, Sindhu maintained her clean slate over Kawakami, holding a 3-0 record over the Japanese shuttler.

Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Sindhu, is set to take on Zhi Yi, who downed Japan's Aya Ohori 21-14, 21-14 in the other semifinal. Earlier, Sindhu had fought hard in the quarterfinal against Han Yue of China to enter the last-four.

The third-seeded Indian shuttler brushed aside her opponent in the semifinal, to put herself in contention for her season's first Super Series 500 title. Sindhu is the only Indian left in the fray to play on Sunday (July 17).

Earlier, compatriot Saina Nehwal had crashed out in the quarterfinal, while HS Prannoy also was sent packing in the quarters, leaving Sindhu as the only Indian in fray in the BWF Super Series 500 tournament.

Sindhu will have her task cut out in the title clash when she faces off against Wang.

The last time the two shuttlers met was in the All England Badminton Championship, where Sindhu had clinched a thumping win over Wang. It was the first time the two had met on the court. Though having met once and holding a 100% record against Wang, Sindhu will have her task cut out against the Asian champion, who has come up the ranks quickly.

What time is PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi Singapore Open 2022 Final match?

There will be 5 final matches taking place on Sunday (July 17), including the women's singles finals between Sindhu and Zhi Yi, which will start the day's schedule at 1 PM Local Time (10:30 AM IST).

How to watch PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi Singapore Open 2022 Final in India?

Viacom18's Sports18-1 will telecast the final live, while fans in India can also live stream the event and the match using VOOTSelect from 10:30 AM IST on Sunday (July 17).