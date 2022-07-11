Singapore Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Indian shuttlers will be in action at the Singapore Open 2022, which is set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, starting from Tuesday (July 12).

The Singapore Open, also known as Singapore Super Series 500, returns after a two years hiatus as the previous two editions in 2020 and 2021 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Singapore Open 2022 will start with the qualification and first round matches on July 12 and July 13 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal with the final concluding the badminton tournament on Sunday (July 17).

A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 11 singles players and 9 doubles pairs from India will be in action at the event.

The Indian contingent will hope to land their third winners medal at the event, while the Commonwealth Games 2022 team members will look to get some momentum on their side heading into the event.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be among the shuttlers representing India at the Singapore Open 2022. The event will also see the likes of defending women's champion Tai Tzu Ying among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about Singapore Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information: