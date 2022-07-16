Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu brushes aside Saena Kawakami challenge, storms into the final

Bengaluru, July 16: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is through to her first final of the season after beating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semifinal of the Singapore Open 2022 Super Series 500 event in Kallang.

The two-time Olympic medallist took just 32 minutes to brush aside the challenge of the Japanese opponent as Sindhu won 21-15, 21-7.

Sindhu had booked her semifinal berth following a hard fought quarterfinal match against Han Yue of China on court 1.

Sindhu came from a game down to defeat the Chinese shuttler 17-21, 21-11, 21-19, in the last 8 match that lasted for an hour and 2 minutes.

But in the semifinals, the Hyderabad shuttler, who is seeded third in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) sanctioned tournament had it relatively easy as she pummeled her opponent into submission.

Unseeded Kawakami had reached the semifinals after a straight games (21-17, 21-19) victory over sixth-seeded Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

But Sindhu proved too good for her.

With the win, Sindhu maintained her clean slate over Kawakami as she improved her head-to-head record to 3-0.

Sindhu and Kawakami had met two times so far with the former world champion from India winning on both the occasions in straight games -- first at India Open 2017 and next at China Open 2018.

In India Open, Sindhu defeated Kawakami 21-16, 23-21 in the second round, while the ace Indian shuttler got the better of the Japanese 21-15, 21-13 in their most recent meeting in the opening round of 2018 China Open.

Advertisement Advertisement

The plot was no different on Saturday (July 16) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang with Sindhu dominating from the word go.

For the records, Sindhu is the only Indian left in the fray in the BWF-sanctioned Super Series 500 event.