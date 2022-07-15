Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu storms into semifinals; Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crash out

Bengaluru, July 15: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the semifinals in the women's singles of the Singapore Open 2022 Super Series 500 badminton tournament with a gritty comeback win over China's Han Yue.

The two-time Olympic medallist lost the first game 17-21, but quickly rallied back to win the second 21-11 and restored the parity.

It all bolied down to the decider, where Sindhu, whos was trailing 9-14 at one stage, before the Hyderabadi shuttler used all her experience and staged a tremendous fightback to win the game 21-19 and enter the last-four phase.

A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 12 singles players and eight doubles pairs from India are participating in Singapore Open 2022, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) sanctioned Super Series 500 event, which is being held after a two-year COVID-19 enforced gap.

Earlier, the third-seeded Indian had staved off a spirited challenge from Vietnam's world number 59 Thuy Linh Nguyen 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 to make it to the round-of-eight.

Saina crashes out

However, it was curtains for Sindhu's compatriot Saina Nehwal, who bowed out despite having match-point in the quarterfinals.

The 32-year-old lost 13-21, 21-15, 20-22 to Japan's Aya Ohori in a tight contest, which lasted an hour and three minutes.

The London Olympics bronze medallist had overcame a setback in the second game to beat fifth seeded He Bing Jiao of China 21-19, 11-21, 21-17 in a match that lasted 58 minutes.

However, Ohori proved a tough nut to crack for Saina.

Advertisement Advertisement