Taipei Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Indian shuttlers will be in action at the Taipei Open 2022, which is set to take place at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei, Taiwan, starting from Tuesday (July 19).

The Taipei Open, also known as Taipei Super Series 300, returns after a two years hiatus as the previous two editions in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Taipei Open 2022 will start with the qualification and first round matches on July 19 and July 20 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal with the final concluding the badminton tournament on Sunday (July 24).

A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 14 singles players and 7 doubles pairs from India will be in action at the event.

The Indian contingent will include Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and Malvika Bansod among others. The event will also feature Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying and Chou Tien-chen among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about Taipei Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information: