Taipei Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info
Indian shuttlers will be in action at the Taipei Open 2022, which is set to take place at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei, Taiwan, starting from Tuesday (July 19).
The Taipei Open, also known as Taipei Super Series 300, returns after a two years hiatus as the previous two editions in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Taipei Open 2022 will start with the qualification and first round matches on July 19 and July 20 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal with the final concluding the badminton tournament on Sunday (July 24).
A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 14 singles players and 7 doubles pairs from India will be in action at the event.
The Indian contingent will include Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and Malvika Bansod among others. The event will also feature Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying and Chou Tien-chen among others in action.
Here is all you need to know about Taipei Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information:
Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, July 19, 2022 and Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Second Round: Thursday, July 21, 2022
Quarterfinals: Friday, July 22, 2022
Semifinals: Saturday, July 23, 2022
Finals: Sunday, July 24, 2022
Men's Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian vs Aidil Sholeh
● Harshit Aggarwal vs Julien Carraggi
First Round
● Parupalli Kashyap vs Qualifier 4
● Kiran George vs Ade Resky Dwichayo
● Mithun Manjunath vs Kim Bruun
● Priyanshu Rajawat vs Qualifier 2
● Chirag Sen vs Lin Chun-yi
● Subhankar Dey vs Qualifier 1
Women's Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Smit Toshinwala vs Eoon Qi Xuan
● Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli vs Tereza Svabikova
First Round
● Malvika Bansod vs Qualifier 3
● Saina Nehwal vs Martina Repiska
● Tanya Hemanth vs Goh Jin Wei
● Samiya Imad Farooqui vs Kisona Selvaduray
Men's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Ishaan Bhatnagar / Sai Pratheek K vs Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn / Nanthakarn Yordphaisong
● Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Law Cheuk Him / Reginald Lee Chun Hei
● Arun George / Rohan Kapoor vs Su Ching-heng / Ye Hongwei
● PS Ravikrishna / Sankar Prasad Udaykumar vs Lin Shang-kai / Tseng Min-hao
● MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Yu Chieh Lin / Su Li-Wei
Women's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Tanisha Crasto / Shruti Mishra vs Meilysa Trias Puspitasari / Rachel Allessya Rose
Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto vs Misha Zilberman / Svetlana Zilberman
2008 - Saina Nehwal (Women's Singles)
2009 - Valiyaveetil Diju & India Jwala Gutta (Mixed Doubles)
As it stands, there is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India, but fans can watch the action on BWFOfficial YouTube channel BWF TV.