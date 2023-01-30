Thailand Masters 2023: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Indian shuttlers will be in action in Thailand Masters, which is scheduled to take place at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, starting from Tuesday (January 31).

The Thailand Masters 2023, also known as Thailand Open Super 300, returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. This will be sixth edition of the tournament.

The event will start with the qualifying and first round matches on January 31 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal on subsequent days, and conclude with the finals on Sunday (February 5).

A total of 80 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Carolina Marin and Ratchanok Itanon will be among the players in action in Jakarta.

While the top Indian shuttlers give the event a miss, as many as 12 singles players including Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma, and 12 doubles teams spearheaded by Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, will represent the country at the Thailand Masters 2023.

Here is all you need to know about Thailand Masters 2023 from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information: