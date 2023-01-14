Top-10 men’s players to watch out for at Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2023

The World No.10, who also has the 2021 World Championships bronze to his name, is expected to continue his form from last year and put on a show in front of the home crowd as he looks to defend his crown.

6.Srikanth Kidambi (India)

India's highly decorated shuttler, Srikanth Kidambi has won the India Open in 2015, the same year he became the first Indian man to win gold at the Swiss Open Grand Prix. The former World No.1 was also the first Indian male badminton player to reach the World Championships final in 2021. His 2022 included a singles bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games and gold at the Thomas Cup. After facing defeat against Kenta Nishimoto in the Malaysia Open Round of 32, Srikanth will be keen on getting his year on track with a strong showing at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023.

7. Shi Yuqi (China)

The former World No.2 was among only three men's singles players to have won two or more BWF Tour titles last year. Shi returned to action for the first time in 10 months last August at the 2022 BWF World Championships and in spite of participating in only six competitions, he emerged victorious at the Denmark Open and Australian Open. He has previously won the India Open in 2018 and will be determined to make the most of his opportunity at this year's edition having got off to a bad start in 2023 after exiting Malaysia Open in the first round.

8. Chirag Shetty - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (India)

The country's celebrated duo are the favourites to reclaim their crown at the Yonex Sunrise Open after a successful 2022. Being the highest ever ranked men's doubles pair from India, Chirag and Satwik brought home the country's first ever men's double medal in the BWF World Championships by securing bronze in the tournament last year. The pair also won their first ever BWF World Super 750 title by prevailing in the 2022 French Open. They have started 2023 with a bang, producing stellar performances at the Malaysia Open and will look to continue that.

9. Hendra Setiawan - Mohammad Ahsan (Indonesia)

Ranked second in the men's doubles, the highly decorated pair of Hendra and Mohammad will be raising the roof at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 with their high level gameplay. The duo are three time World Championships gold medalists and widely regarded as one of the badminton's greatest pairs in men's doubles. Their 2022 saw them seal the men's doubles silver at the Commonwealth Games but lose the 2022 India Open men's doubles final to Chirag and Satwik. With that result in mind, the pair will be setting their sights on avenging it and going all the way this time round.

10. Aaron Chia - Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia)

The 2021 Olympic Games bronze medalists in men's doubles, Aaron and Soh are the current World No.3 in the BWF rankings. They had a monumental 2022, being crowned as World Champions in men's doubles as well as securing silver in the Asian Games. The pair will be lighting up the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 by performing at the highest level as they look to win the tournament for the first time.