World Junior Badminton Championships 2022: Indias Sankar Muthusamy clinches silver medal

Bengaluru, October 30: India's young shuttler Sankar Muthusamy fought hard before settling for silver in teh final of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Junior Badminton Championships in Santander, Spain.

In the final on on Sunday (October 30) to Chinese Taipei's Kuo Kuan Lin 14-21, 20-22.

But it was still a great effort from Sankar.

Earlier, in the semifinals on Saturday (October 29), Sankar had defeated Thailand's Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-13, 21-15 to assure himself of at least a silver medal as he reached the title clash.

In the process, Sankar had become just the fourth Indian after Aparna Popat, Saina Nehwal and Siril Verma to reach the BWF World Junior Championships final.

With a BWF wod ranking of No.4, Sankar was the highest-ranked in Indian men's singles player in the tournament.

Earlier he recorded a convincing 21-4 21-5 win over Spain's Basilio Porto in the round of 32 and followed it up with a gritty win over Thailand's Nachakorn Pusri in the round-of-16.

But his most-impressive win came in the quarterfinals where he beat China's Hu Zhen An 21-18, 8-21, 21-16 in a tough three-game battle.

For the records, the last Indian to win a medal (bronze) at the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships was Lakshya Sen in 2018.

Saina Nehwal is the only Indian to have won a gold (in 2008).