St Kitts, August 29: Barbados Royals women and Saint Kitts & Nevis Patriots men were crowned champions in the inaugural 6IXTY after two thrilling matches at Warner Park.

The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, lifted his own trophy as the Patriots won the inaugural men’s 6IXTY.

Gayle was dropped twice in one over before he hit the winning runs to see his team over the line. You couldn’t have scripted it better.

When put in to bat in the men’s final, the Trinbago Knight Riders had a tricky start to their innings losing two early wickets and finding themselves 6/2 after just nine balls.

Sunil Narine, who had batted so brilliantly in the semifinal, was dismissed without scoring before some incredible wicket-keeping from Joshua Da Silva saw the back of Tion Webster.

Andre Russell looked to be the difference and was striking the ball well, but a stunning piece of fielding put an end to his efforts before Terrance Hinds and Seekkuge Prasanna were both sent packing. Resistance in the form of an unbeaten 37 from Tim Seifert meant the Patriots needed 85 to win.

The chase started with gusto from the Patriots who unlocked the extra Powerplay for the first time in the tournament and they raced to 43/0 after just 20 balls.

Russell made the initial breakthrough bowling Evin Lewis for 21 and Narine made light work of Dewald Brevis who went without scoring.

But the excitement really started when the Universe Boss strolled out to bat. With a trophy named after him and eternal bragging rights on the line, he came out with his usual intent and went aerial.

This always has its dangers and with just 13 needed from 12 balls found Jayden Seales, who dropped him before just two balls later he was also dropped by Anderson Phillip.

With seven needed off the final over, Gayle and Fletcher rotated strike until with four required, it was the man after whom the trophy was named to face.

In his usual style, he swung hard and found the boundary on the on side. As the ball raced away for four, the Patriots were already celebrating, and Gayle’s wry smile was just an indication of what it meant to win the inaugural title and lift a trophy named after him.