6IXTY 2022: Chris Gayle is brand ambassador, Universe Boss to play for trophy named after him

St Kitts & Nevis, June 28: The 6IXTY, the latest 60-ball cricket tournament to be hosted by the Windies Cricket and Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has drafted in Chris Gayle as its brand ambassador and also named the trophy in honour of him — the Universe Boss Trophy.

The 6IXTY will get underway in St Kitts & Nevis on from August 24, 2022. It also meant that Gayle will not play in this year’s CPL 2022 and will concentrate instead on the 6IXTY.

Gayle said: “I am going for the shorter format this year. I am genuinely excited about the current innovations in the 6Ixty and seeing how they play out. In particular, I am looking forward to the mystery team ball and hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls to unlock a third PowerPlay over.”



Gayle will be playing in the tournament and will be acting as host for the six teams. Gayle has the most runs, most hundreds, most sixes and the most scores of fifty or more in T20 cricket, so he perfectly suits Cricket’s Power Game.

The tournament will feature six men’s teams and three women’s teams.

Gayle has been working with the tournament organisers to develop this innovative and exciting format.

Gayle said: “It is a great feeling to actually have a trophy named after The Universe Boss, something fantastic, and I am really and truly looking forward to it.

“I am sure people will ask if this is real, a trophy named for Chris Gayle. Yes, it is happening, and I am really happy about it. I am looking forward to all the innovations.”

CWI President, Ricky Skerritt said: “Chris has been the most prolific run scorer in white ball cricket and has served West Indies outstandingly well in all versions of the game.

“The 6IXTY is a perfect way to pay tribute to Chris and to thank him for his many years of his entertainment of CPL and West Indian fans everywhere.”

Pete Russell, CPL’s CEO, said: “Chris Gayle has been such a huge part of the CPL’s success, and we are delighted he has agreed to be a big part for this exciting new opportunity for Caribbean cricket.

“There is no one who better represents Cricket’s Power Game, and partnering with him for this event is hugely exciting. We can’t wait to watch Chris smash even more sixes at The 6IXTY.”