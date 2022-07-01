6IXTY 2022: Full Schedule, IST Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel in India -- All You Need To Know

St Kitts, July 1: The Cricket West Indies and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Friday (July 1) released the schedule for the inaugural Men’s and Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY.

The 6IXTY will get underway on August 24 with all matches taking place at Warner Park, St Kitts.

The tournament will see 12 Men’s matches and seven Women’s matches over five days of fast-paced action.

The Men’s and Women’s teams will be competing for their respective versions of the Universe Boss Trophy, named in honour of tournament ambassador, Chris Gayle.

The tournament will feature new innovations which will take T10 cricket to the next level.

The 6IXTY Rules

Each batting team has six wickets – at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out.

Each batting team has two PowerPlay overs. They can unlock a third PowerPlay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. This extra PowerPlay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9. There will be 30 balls bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls

The 30 balls will be delivered as 5 separate overs, with no bowler being able to bowl more than 2 overs for the innings.

If teams do not bowl their overs within the allotted time a member of their team is removed from the field for the final six balls

Fans will vote for the timing of a “Mystery Free Hit” where a batter can’t be dismissed by the bowler.

6IXTY Full Schedule (Time in IST, Live Telecast, Live streaming will be announced at a later date).