6IXTY, the new 60-ball format tournament in West Indies: Date, Venue, Rules -- All You Need To Know

Basseterre, June 23: Cricket will see another format embracing it from August as the Cricket West Indies and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have jointly formed the THE 6IXTY – Cricket’s Power Game.

The first edition of THE 6IXTY will see men’s and women’s teams compete in a new 60-ball tournament featuring many of the best cricketers from around the world. The SKYEXCH is the title sponsor for of the 6IXTY 2022.

This revolutionary format will see brand new innovations that will change T10 cricket and make the game even faster paced and action packed.

Future expansion plans of the 6IXTY include the potential of multiple events at different locations around the Caribbean and beyond, said the WICB.

The tournament will be held ahead of this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022), which will be held at stadiums across the West Indies.



So, let’s take a closer look at the 61XTY date, venue and rules.

1. 61XTY 2022 date, venue

The first edition of THE 6IXTY will take place from 24 to 28 August in St Kitts & Nevis at one of the world cricket’s fastest scoring grounds – Warner Park.

Advertisement Advertisement