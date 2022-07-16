70 hundreds werent scored in aunts backyard or while playing Candy Crush: Akhtar hits out at Kohlis critics

Bengaluru, July 16: Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has come under fire for his lean patch. Backing the swashbuckling batsman, former Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar hit out at Kohli's critics.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the fast-bowling great lend his support to Kohli, who is undergoing a prolonged lean patch. Hitting back at Kohli's critics, Akhtar pointed out that the former Indian skipper's 70 international hundreds weren't score in an 'aunty's backyard' or during a 'candy crush video game'.

Kohli has been out of form for almost three years and that has led to critics and former cricketers demanding his ouster from India's T20 World Cup squad. Amongst Kohli's critics, legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has also demanded his exclusion from India's World Cup squad.

Kapil Dev had said that it was unfair to keep the out-of-form Kohli in the team, while talented youngsters missed out. Though Akhtar said he respected Dev's comments, the former Pakistani legend reminded everyone of Kohli's stature.

Backing the former Indian captain, Akhtar on his YouTube channel said, "Kapil Dev is my senior and he has an opinion and it is fine to have an opinion. If Kapil Dev says, you still understand as he is a great cricketer. He has the right to air his opinion.

"But, as a Pakistani, why am I supporting Kohli? Well, he has 70 hundreds. Woh 70 sau khaala ke ghar mein ya candy crush khelte huye nahi banein hain. (Those 70 tons were not scored in his aunt's backyard or while playing Candy Crush)."

Advertisement Advertisement

The Pakistani was left disappointed at the thought that several called for Kohli's exclusion - a player who has 43 ODI and 27 Test hundreds to his name. "How did you even imagine in your wildest dreams that Kohli can be dropped from Indian team?

"Virat Kohli is finished? Ok, fair enough. Virat Kohli should be dropped? Agreed. Now when I hear these things, I laugh and tell people, 'Virat has been the greatest batter in the world in the last 10 years.

"Yes, he has had a couple of lean years and even in those years, he has scored runs if not hundreds. Suddenly everyone getting up in arms against him, such a great player and a human being isn't right," Akhtar added.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' went on to state that Kohli may still be carrying the baggage of captaincy. "My advice to Virat would be simple -- he should forget that he ever was captain of India with all the limelight on him and just simply focus on his batting. All the criticism that is directed at him is designed to make him stronger and he will emerge as a bigger person."

Though Akhtar added that the age old saying of 'form is temporary, class is permanent' isn't true. "Bhaijaan jab form jaati hai, tab class bhi jaati hai (when you lose form, even class deserts you)," he added.

Before signing off the former Pakistani legend share a piece of advice for the struggling Kohli, adding, that Kohli should not try and hit his way out of trouble but stick around and play at least 100 balls.

"Runs will come if he sticks around and just mere hitting won't suffice. I had predicted 110 international hundreds, and once he is back in form, he will hit 30 hundreds," signed off Akhtar, who urged the swashbucking batsman to shut out the criticism and channelise the anger and disappointment towards his performance.