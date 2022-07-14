A new beginning! Lalit Modi makes relationship with Sushmita Sen official

Bengaluru, July 14: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi took to social media on Thursday (July 14) to announce his relationship with Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen.

Modi, who was the first chairman of the glitzy IPL, which got underway in 2008, set social media on fire with his revelation. Modi took to social media site Twitter to post pictures of himself and the Bollywood actress and opened up about his 'new beginning' on the social media site.

56-year-old Modi put up a series of Tweets as he opened up about his whirlwind tour with his family and 'better half' Sen. He further clarified that the duo were in a relationship and not married, but added that one day they would be married.

Taking to Twitter Modi wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning with a new life finally. Over the moon."

As he referred to Sen as his better half the internet went on a frenzy with speculations about their marriage popping up. The former IPL chairman once again took to Twitter to clarify. "Just for clarity. Not married d- just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," wrote Modi.

Advertisement Advertisement

Modi's revelation about Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, left Twitterati's in a frenzy as memes soon flooded the internet. Many even lashed out at duo. Modi has been residing in London ever since he left India after investigations were opened up on tax evasion and money laundering.

Sushmita Sen, who is a mother of two daughters, was last seen in the web series Aarya. Sen, who is the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pagaent, was previously crowned Femina Miss India in 1994. The 46-year-old actor made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with Dastak.

Here's how social media reacted to the news: