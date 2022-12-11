Ab 200 kiya hai to kya pata, Ishan Kishan gives cheeky reply to question, floors reporters in the process

Ishan Kishan scored his first hundred in India colours on Saturday in the final ODI against Bangladesh. India won the match by 227 runs and the southpaw was adjudged man of the match for his fantastic 210 runs.

In the process, Kishan became the 4th Indian batsman to score a double hundred in ODIs and came to face the press after his tremendous knock.

During the conference, he was asked about his India selection status in future assignments, especially after that outstanding batting display, and the player said he just wants to focus on his batting without giving too much thought to the selection situation.

"I don't know, I don't think these things. All I can do is perform when I get a chance. I don't want to talk. I want to let my bat do the talking," Kishan said.

And then he made a cheeky reply to floor the reporters who were present at the scene.

"Ab 200 kiya hai to kya pata.."(now that I have scored a double hundred, so who knows), he said before breaking into laughter. And the entire press conference people broke into laughter along with the Indian batter.

The Jharkhand player came into the side replacing the injured Rohit Sharma, after the Indian captain bruised his thumb in the second ODI against Bangladesh. And he has grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Kishan was asked about his batting position and the player replied he will be happy to bat wherever he is asked, complaining about one's batting position at the international level is not the ideal thing.

"Batting position, I think, other players also come through having batted at different positions. So being a young player, I can't complain and demand that you must bat me at this particular position," Kishan added.

As the ODI series is done, the two-match test series is set to start on December 14. Ishan is not a part of that, but the swashbuckler will expect to play a part in India's upcoming limited overs assignments in the coming year.