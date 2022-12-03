Abu Dhabi T10: Delhi Bulls, Morrisville SAMP register wins, SAMP finish 2nd in table

Morrisville SAMP Army and Delhi Bulls got victories in their final matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 league phase.

SAMP have gone on to finish 2nd in the table and will play Qualifier 1 against New York Strikers on Saturday. Eliminator will be played between Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators.

Delhi Bulls demolish Chennai Braves:

A devastating bowling spell of 4 wickets for 8 runs from Mohammad Taimur rallied Delhi Bulls to a 31-run victory over The Chennai Braves in the 26th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday. Delhi Bulls had posted a challenging 119 for 4 in 10 overs. Taimoor's spell resulted in Chennai Braves being able to post only 88 for 7 in 10 overs.

Tom Banton starred for the Bulls with the bat as he scored a 35 off just 17 balls. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rilee Rossouw also had starts with 12 and 26 respectively as the Bulls scored 119 after their full quota of 10 overs.